LOS ANGELES, April 26 (Variety.com) - Nothing, it seems, and
certainly not Blake Lively, can get "Furious 7" to slam on the
brakes.
The mega-grossing sequel took the top spot at the weekend
box office with $18.2 million, becoming the first film to come
in first for four consecutive weekends since "The Hunger Games"
in March of 2012. "Furious 7" is one of only 29 films to pull
off the feat. Its winning streak will almost certainly draw to a
close next weekend when "Avengers: Age of Ultron" enjoys what
most analysts project will be an opening of more than $200
million. Domestically, "Furious 7" has earned $320.5 million.
Although it could not elbow "Furious 7" from its perch atop
the box office chart, Lively's fantasy romance "Age of Adaline"
scored a respectable $13.4 million from 2,991 locations. The
Lionsgate/Lakeshore release had been projected to pull in $12
million and cost $30 million to produce. Reviews for "Age of
Adaline" were mixed, but the picture still managed to secure a
third-place finish primarily by appealing to females, who
comprised 75% of the opening weekend crowd. Fifty eight percent
of ticket buyers were over 25. The film co-stars Ellen Burstyn
and Harrison Ford in the story of a woman who suffers an
accident that keeps her perpetually 29 years old.
Despite pot shots from Seth MacFarlane, Sony's "Paul Blart:
Mall Cop 2" held up better than many analysts projected,
finishing second in its sophomore weekend with around $15.3
million. The critically derided comedy has earned $40 million
though Sunday, topping its $30 million production budget.
Animated hit "Home" scored fourth place, while "Unfriended"
rounded out the top five with a $6.2 million finish, driving its
stateside total to $25.2 million
"Ex Machina" solidified its place among the year's biggest
specialty hits, expanding from 39 to 1,255 screens and earning
$5.4 million in the process. The A24 release has made $6.9
million in three weeks.
Among new releases, Russell Crowe's directorial debut "The
Water Diviner" bowed to $1.2 million from 320 theaters.