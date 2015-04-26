(Adds quotes, details)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, April 26 (Variety.com) - Nothing, it seems, and
certainly not Blake Lively, can get "Furious 7" to slam on the
brakes.
The mega-grossing sequel took the top spot at the weekend
box office with $18.2 million, becoming the first film to come
in first for four consecutive weekends since "The Hunger Games"
in March of 2012. "Furious 7" is one of only 29 films to pull
off the feat. Its winning streak will almost certainly draw to a
close next weekend when "Avengers: Age of Ultron" enjoys what
most analysts project will be an opening of more than $200
million. Domestically, "Furious 7" has earned $320.5 million.
Although it could not elbow "Furious 7" from its perch atop
the box office chart, Lively's fantasy romance "Age of Adaline"
scored a respectable $13.4 million from 2,991 locations. The
Lionsgate/Lakeshore release had been projected to pull in $12
million and cost $30 million to produce. The two partners split
the costs and any profits evenly between themselves.
Reviews for "Age of Adaline" were mixed, but the picture
still managed to secure a third-place finish primarily by
appealing to females, who comprised 75% of the opening weekend
crowd. Fifty eight percent of ticket buyers were over 25. The
film co-stars Ellen Burstyn and Harrison Ford in the story of a
woman who suffers an accident that keeps her perpetually 29
years old.
Richie Fay, Lionsgate's distribution chief, said it was
difficult to make comparisons with another film, but likened
"Age of Adaline's" holdover potential but likened its durability
to "Letter to Juliet," which opened to similar numbers in 2010
before banking $53 million.
"Our audience will remain loyal to the film," said Fay. "The
great news is that movies play to female audiences, particularly
older female audiences, hang around in the marketplace for a
long time."
Despite pot shots from Seth MacFarlane and critics, Sony's
"Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" held up better than many analysts
projected, finishing second in its sophomore weekend with around
$15.5 million. The comedy has earned a solid $44 million though
Sunday, topping its $30 million production budget.
"It's such a sweet hold when you only drop 35% on a film in
its second week," said Rory Bruer, Sony's distribution chief.
"It shows the mettle of the picture. Families and young teens
are really really embracing the movie."
Animated hit "Home" scored fourth place with $8.4 million
pushing its haul to $153.8 million, while "Unfriended" rounded
out the top five with a $6.2 million finish, driving its
stateside total to $25.2 million
"Ex Machina" solidified its place among the year's biggest
specialty hits, expanding from 39 to 1,255 screens and earning
$5.4 million in the process. The A24 release has made $6.9
million in three weeks.
Among new releases, Open Road's "Little Boy" pulled in $2.8
million from 1,045 locations, while Russell Crowe's directorial
debut "The Water Diviner" bowed to $1.2 million from 320
theaters. Warner Bros. is distributing "The Water Diviner" and
doesn't plan to expand the theater count beyond its current
number for the foreseeable future.
"This was always supposed to be a small niche film, so our
plan is to just go slowly," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.
distribution executive vice president.
Next weekend, all of these films will be overshadowed by the
return of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, when "Avengers:Age of
Ultron" debuts and kicks the summer box office off on a high
note.