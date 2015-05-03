(Refiles to correct date in dateline)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, May 3 (Variety.com) - "Avengers: Age of Ultron"
scored the second biggest domestic opening in history this
weekend, kicking off summer blockbuster season with a mammoth
$187.7 million debut.
One record remained tantalizingly out of grasp, however, for
Captain America, Iron Man and company. Going into the weekend
many analysts predicted that "Avengers: Age of Ultron" would top
the $207.4 million haul posted in 2012 by the first film in the
super-team series. That high-water mark will stand...at least
until "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" lands in theaters next
Christmas.
Part of the issue may have been weaker reviews than the
first "Avengers" film, as well as competition from the NBA
playoffs, the Kentucky Derby and the hotly anticipated boxing
match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.
Globally, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" is a juggernaut, pulling
in an estimated $627 million in 12 days of release.
The "Avengers: Age of Ultron" results are still an
astonishing feat and a testament to the powerful sway that
Disney and Marvel have over American moviegoers. The three
biggest North American debuts in history are now all Marvel
movies, with "Avengers:Age of Ultron" displacing "Iron Man 3"
and its $174.1 million opening from its runner-up perch on the
all-time list.
Roughly $18 million of "Avengers'" opening weekend loot came
from 364 Imax screens.
Earth's Mightiest Heroes didn't leave much left over for
other films in the marketplace. A vast chasm exists between the
first and second place finishers on the domestic charts, with
Universal's "Furious 7" clocking in behind "Avengers: Age of
Ultron" with $6.1 million, bringing its stateside plunder to
$330.5 million. The action sequel is now the fourth
highest-grossing film of all time on a worldwide basis with $1.4
billion in tickets sold.
"Age of Adaline" captured third place with $6.3 million,
bringing Lionsgate's romantic fantasy's total to $23.4 million.
Fourth place went to Sony's "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" at roughly
$5.4 million, bringing its domestic score to $51 million, while
DreamWorks Animation's "Home" came in fifth with $3.3 million
pushing its total to $158.1 million.