(Refiles to correct date in dateline)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, May 3 (Variety.com) - "Avengers: Age of Ultron"
scored the second-biggest domestic opening in history this
weekend, kicking off summer blockbuster season with a mammoth
$187.7 million debut.
Globally, the film is a juggernaut, pulling in an estimated
$627 million in 12 days of release. At that pace, "Avengers: Age
of Ultron" should pass $1 billion, particularly after it opens
in China on May 12.
One record remained tantalizingly out of grasp for Captain
America, Iron Man and company, however. Going into the weekend
many analysts predicted that "Avengers: Age of Ultron" would top
the $207.4 million haul posted in 2012 by the first film in the
super-team series. That box office high-water mark will stand...
at least until "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" lands in theaters
this Christmas.
Part of the issue may have been weaker reviews than the
first "Avengers" film, as well as competition from the NBA
playoffs, the Kentucky Derby and the hotly anticipated boxing
match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.
The "Avengers: Age of Ultron" results are still an
astonishing feat and a testament to the powerful sway that
Disney and Marvel have over moviegoers around the world. The
three biggest North American debuts in history are now all
Marvel movies, with "Avengers: Age of Ultron" displacing "Iron
Man 3" and its $174.1 million opening from its runner-up perch
on the all-time list.
"It would be a shame to see headlines saying 'Avengers 2'
fails by not setting opening weekend records," said Phil
Contrino, vice president and chief analyst at BoxOffice.com.
"This is still a massive debut, but there's something about the
movie industry where people feel every weekend should set a new
record."
Roughly $18 million of "Avengers'" opening weekend loot came
from 364 Imax screens, while premium large format screens scored
a record $13.5 million haul. The film played broadly across
demographic categories. Roughly 59% of the audience was male,
41% was 25 years and older, 12% were teenagers and 22% were
families. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" carries $250 million in
production costs and screened in 4,276 North American locations.
Earth's Mightiest Heroes didn't leave much left over for
other films in the marketplace. A vast chasm exists between the
first and second place finishers on the domestic charts, with
"Age of Adaline" clocking in behind "Avengers: Age of Ultron"
with $6.3 million, bringing Lionsgate's romantic fantasy's total
to $23.4 million.
Universal's "Furious 7" nabbed third place with $6.1
million, bringing its stateside plunder to $330.5 million. The
action sequel is now the fourth highest-grossing film of all
time on a worldwide basis with $1.4 billion in tickets sold.
Fourth place went to Sony's "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" at
roughly $5.4 million, bringing its domestic score to $51
million, while DreamWorks Animation's "Home" came in fifth with
$3.3 million pushing its total to $158.1 million.
In limited release, Fox Searchlight's "Far From the Madding
Crowd" grossed $172,000 from five markets over in its opening
weekend for a per screen average of $17,200. The indie label
will add 19 new markets next weekend and plans to get to
approximately 95 theaters by the Mother's Day weekend. Fox
Searchlight used the same weekend last year to launch "Belle,"
another art house film pegged at older, affluent female crowds.
"It's a classic, beautifully shot period piece and we feel
that it's a film that will work perfectly for Mother's Day,"
said Frank Rodriguez, senior vice president of distribution at
Fox Searchlight.
The overall box office topped out at $227 million thanks
largely to the costumed heroes. That represented a sizable 47.3%
increase over the same weekend last year when "The Amazing
Spider-Man 2" bowed to $91.6 million.