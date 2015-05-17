LOS ANGELES, May 17 (Variety.com) - "Pitch Perfect 2" hit
all the right notes at the box office, snagging first place on
the charts with a smashing $70.3 million debut despite fierce
competition from "Mad Max: Fury Road."
Universal's acapella sequel earned more in its first weekend
than the $65 million that the original "Pitch Perfect" pulled in
during its entire North American theatrical run. The only
comparable performance is the way that "Austin Powers: The Spy
Who Shagged Me" opened with $54.9 million, more than the $53.9
million that the first spy satire racked up during its domestic
engagement.
Like the "Austin Powers" film, "Pitch Perfect" put up big
numbers on home entertainment platforms, allowing people to
catch up with a movie they may have missed while it was in
theaters. That helps explain the surge in interest between the
two installments.
"Mad Max: Fury Road" also put up strong numbers, racking up
$44.4 million across 3,702 locations. The Warner Bros. release
capitalized on rapturous critical notices with some reviewers
tossing around words like "genius" and "masterpiece." It has
much more ground to make up before it pushes into profitable
terrain, however. "Pitch Perfect 2" cost a modest $29 million to
produce, while "Mad Max: Fury Road" carries a $150 million price
tag.
There was a clear gender divide when it came to the
weekend's top two releases. The crowd for "Mad Max: Fury Road"
was 70% male.
The sequels' strong performances pushed "Avengers: Age of
Ultron" from its perch atop box office charts. The Marvel and
Disney sequel had to settle for third place and a roughly $39
million finish.