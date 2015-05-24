LOS ANGELES, May 24 (Variety.com) - There weren't as many
fireworks at the Memorial Day weekend box office this year as
newcomer "Tomorrowland" disappointed with a $32.2 million debut.
The science-fiction adventure stars George Clooney and was
directed by Brad Bird of "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol"
renown. The Disney release is expected to pull in a lackluster
$40.7 million for the four-day period.
That's still good enough for a first place finish, with
Universal's "Pitch Perfect 2" coming in a close second with an
estimated $30.3 million three day haul and a projected $37.9
million for the four days. The a cappella comedy's domestic
total stands at $125.4 million.
"Tomorrowland" had been expected to generate $40 million
over the three day period and $50 million over the four day
stretch. With a $180 million price tag, Disney faces an uphill
climb to profitability. Not helping matters, overseas figures
were an underwhelming $26.7 million.
"Tomorrowland" appears to have been dinted by middling
reviews and an overly secretive marketing campaign that left too
many plot details under wraps. The film's opening weekend crowd
was 51% male, with adults making up 61% of ticket-buyers and
families comprising 30% of customers.
The weekend's other new wide-release, "Poltergeist," pulled
in $23 million from 3,240 locations for the three days and will
make roughly $27.7 million for its first four days. The horror
remake cost an economical $35 million to produce and was backed
by Fox 2000 and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
Warner Bros.' "Mad Max: Fury Road" had a solid hold, adding
$23.8 million in its second weekend and pushing its domestic
total to $87.3 million. It will do approximately $30 million
worth of business over the four-day weekend. Still, with a
budget of $150 million plus production and marketing costs, the
apocalyptic adventure has a lot of ground left to cover before
it pushes into the black.
"Avengers: Age of Ultron" rounded out the top five, with the
superhero sequel nabbing $20.9 million and driving its stateside
haul to $404.1 million.
Among art house releases, Fox Searchlight's "Far From the
Madding Crowd" expanded from 289 theaters to 865 locations,
picking up $2.3 million in the process. The adaptation of Thomas
Hardy's novel has earned $5.4 million.
The overall box office will likely be down sharply from last
year's Memorial Day weekend, when "X-Men: Days of Future Past"
opened to $90.8 million.