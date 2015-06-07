LOS ANGELES, June 7 (Variety.com) - Melissa McCarthy pushed
"Spy" to a $30 million debut in an otherwise humdrum weekend at
the box office.
That was on the lower end of projections for the Fox
espionage satire, which outfits globe-trotting intrigue with cat
sweaters, but it was enough to dislodge last week's champ, "San
Andreas," from its first place perch. The Warner Bros. disaster
movie secured a second-place berth with $26.4 million, and has
rumbled its way to a domestic total of $99 million in two weeks
of release.
Overall, a weekend that saw three box office newcomers
failed to generate enough heat to lift ticket sales to year-ago
numbers when "Fault in Our Stars" debuted to $48 million. That's
the third straight week of declines, but the streak will likely
snap next weekend when "Jurassic World" is projected to roar to
more than $100 million.
"Spy" cost $65 million to produce and rolled out across
3,711 locations. It reunites McCarthy and director Paul Feig,
who have previously collaborated on "The Heat" and
"Bridesmaids." Chernin Entertainment produced the film, which
co-stars Jason Statham, Jude Law, and Rose Byrne.
Among new releases, Gramercy premiered "Insidious: Chapter
3," another low-budget package from horror impresario Jason
Blum, to $23 million across 3,002 theaters. That's a third place
finish, and, like other Blumhouse films such as "Sinister" and
"The Purge," "Insidious: Chapter 3" will enjoy capacious profit
margins. It cost a meagre $10 million to produce and attracted a
crowd that was 54% female and 69% under the age of 25.
"It's a very solid start," said Jim Orr, president of
distribution for Focus Features, which maintains the Gramercy
genre label. "Blumhouse just owns this space and they've crafted
another incredibly scary movie."
After a five year absence, the stars of the long-running HBO
series "Entourage" reunited for a big screen bacchanal that was
savaged by critics. The thrill appears to be largely gone for
the boys. "Entourage will make $17.8 million over its first five
days in theaters and $10.4 million for the weekend, less than
the $20 million that Warner Bros. had hoped to crack. Checking
in on the state of Vincent Chase's career, liver, and sex life
set Warner Bros. back a modest $27 million in production
spending.
The opening weekend crowd was 64% male and 90% under the age
of 50, perhaps the least surprising demographic data ever.
Warner Bros. distribution chief Dan Fellman noted that the
film's grosses moved up 3% on Saturday, a sign he argued that
word-of-mouth is bolstering the picture.
"It's found its audience now," he said. "This little bit of
a burst we saw gives us some momentum as we move into the heart
of summer."