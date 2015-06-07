(Adds details, quotes)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, June 7 (Variety.com) - Melissa McCarthy pushed
"Spy" to a $30 million debut in an otherwise lackluster weekend
at the box office as summer ticket sales continue to disappoint.
That was on the lower end of projections for the Fox
espionage satire, which wraps globe-trotting intrigue in cat
sweaters, but it was enough to dislodge last week's champ, "San
Andreas," from its first place perch. The Warner Bros. disaster
movie secured a second place berth with $26.4 million, and has
rumbled its way to a domestic total of $99 million in two weeks
of release.
Overall, a weekend that saw three box office newcomers
failed to generate enough heat to lift ticket sales to year-ago
numbers when "Fault in Our Stars" debuted to $48 million. That's
the third straight week of declines, but the streak will likely
snap next weekend when "Jurassic World" is projected to roar to
more than $100 million.
"I'm still holding out for a record summer, but it's getting
harder and harder to see happening," said Paul Dergarabedian,
senior media analyst at Rentrak. "We need summer to start
rocking again soon."
"Spy" cost $65 million to produce and rolled out across
3,711 locations. It reunites McCarthy and director Paul Feig,
who have previously collaborated on "The Heat" and
"Bridesmaids." Chernin Entertainment produced the film, which
co-stars Rose Byrne, Jude Law and a surprisingly funny Jason
Statham. Overseas, where Statham is next to godliness, the
picture took in $25.6 million from 54 markets, bringing its
worldwide total to $86.5 million.
Reviews have been rapturous and Fox believes that "Spy" is a
picture that will be a model of consistency in the coming weeks.
Feig and McCarthy's films show a great deal of box office
endurance, with "Bridesmaids" enjoying a 6.4 multiple on its
opening and "The Heat" boasting a 4.1 multiple. When it comes to
R-rated comedies, "Spy" has a clear runway until "Ted 2" debuts
on June 26.
"Melissa McCarthy and Paul Feig movies have incredibly long
tails," said Chris Aronson, Fox's domestic distribution chief.
Aronson thinks the quality of the film will be a major
selling point.
"It's a luxury when critics and audiences are aligned," he
added. "You don't see that too often."
Among new releases, Gramercy premiered "Insidious: Chapter
3," another low-budget package from horror impresario Jason
Blum, to $23 million across 3,002 theaters. That's a third place
finish, and, like other Blumhouse films such as "Sinister" and
"The Purge," "Insidious: Chapter 3" will enjoy capacious profit
margins. It cost a meagre $10 million to produce and attracted a
crowd that was 54% female and 69% under the age of 25.
"It's a very solid start," said Jim Orr, president of
distribution for Focus Features, which maintains the Gramercy
genre label. "Blumhouse just owns this space and they've crafted
another incredibly scary movie."
After a five-year absence, the stars of the long-running HBO
series "Entourage" reunited for a bigscreen bacchanal that was
savaged by critics. "Entourage" will make $17.8 million over its
first five days in theaters and $10.4 million for the weekend,
less than the $20 million mark that Warner Bros. had hoped to
crack. Checking in on the state of Vincent Chase's career, liver
and sex life set Warner Bros. back a modest $27 million in
production spending.
The opening weekend crowd was 64% male and 90% under the age
of 50, perhaps the least surprising demographic data ever.
Warner Bros. distribution chief Dan Fellman noted that the
film's grosses moved up 3% on Saturday, a sign he argued that
word-of-mouth is bolstering the picture.
"It's found its audience now," he said. "This little bit of
a burst we saw gives us some momentum as we move into the heart
of summer."
"Mad Max: Fury Road" rounded out the top five with just shy
of $8 million, bringing its domestic haul to $130.8 million,
while "Pitch Perfect 2" roped $7.7 million last weekend for a
North American total of $161 million.
Among art house releases, Roadside Attractions' "Love and
Mercy" scored a solid $2.2 million from 483 screens. The biopic
about Beach Boys' musical genius Brian Wilson will expand
gradually throughout the summer.