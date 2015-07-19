LOS ANGELES, July 19 (Variety.com) - Marvel's "Ant-Man"
landed with a solid $58 million at the weekend box office, while
"Trainwreck's" Amy Schumer put her own raunchy spin on romantic
comedies to the tune of a $30.2 million debut.
It marks Marvel's 12th consecutive first place opening,
although "Ant-Man" isn't at the level of other, bigger-name
costumed heroes like Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man, all of
whom performed better out of the gate with their solo
adventures. Going into the weekend, some analysts expected
"Ant-Man" to top $60 million, but its opening is similar to "The
Incredible Hulk," which earned an initial $55 million on its way
to a $134 million U.S. haul.
"Trainwreck," on the other hand, bested initial projections
which had it debuting to roughly $20 million. The story of a
commitment-phobic woman who falls for a sports doctor got a
boost from strong reviews and a long and winding promotional
tour that saw Schumer doing everything from posing provocatively
with C3PO to sexting Katie Couric's husband. "Trainwreck" kicks
off Schumer's film career on a high note and marks the second
biggest opening for director Judd Apatow, behind only "Knocked
Up's" $30.7 million debut. Universal produced the comedy for a
modest $35 million, so it should make a healthy return on its
investment.
That's a fraction of the $130 million that Marvel spent on
the story of a thief (Paul Rudd) who becomes a hero after
donning a suit that gives him the powers of an arthropod. The
superhero film will lean heavily on foreign crowds as it looks
for profits. Internationally, "Ant-Man" opened in 37 markets,
including Mexico, the U.K., France, and Russia, pulling in $56
million.
In its second weekend, Universal and Illumination
Entertainment's "Minions" captured runner-up status, pulling in
$50.2 million. The "Despicable Me" spin-off has racked up $216.7
million stateside since it debuted, while selling boatloads of
merchandise.
In milestone news, "Jurassic World" became just the fourth
film in history to top $600 million domestically. The dinosaur
thriller added $11.4 million to take fifth place on the box
office chart and push its North American total to $611.1
million.
Among art house releases, Woody Allen's "Irrational Man"
pulled in $188,115 on five screens, for a per screen average of
$37,623.