LOS ANGELES, July 24(Variety.com) - "Star Trek Beyond"
debuted to a solid $59.6 million this weekend, signaling that
after six television series, 13 movies, and 50 years in the pop
culture conversation, there's still life left in one of
Hollywood's most durable franchises.
And there are more intergalactic missions to come. As boon
to Trekkies, Paramount took the unusual step of announcing yet
another sequel was in the works even before this latest USS
Enterprise adventure sailed into theaters. The studio has lined
up Chris Hemsworth to reprise his role as Capt. Kirk's father
despite the fact that he was earlier depicted being incinerated
in a spaceship disaster. In science-fiction, it seems, death is
merely a temporary predicament.
The latest film performed respectably, but its opening is
down from the two previous films in the series. "Star Trek
Beyond" couldn't match the $70.2 million launch of 2013's "Star
Trek Into Darkness" nor could it top the $75.2 million bow of
2009's "Star Trek." Moreover, with a price tag of $185 million,
plus tens of millions in promotional spending, the film needs to
perform well overseas if it's going to make a profit.
That's not a problem for one of the weekend's other new
releases, Fox's "Ice Age Collision Course." The fifth film in
the animated series focuses on a group of Paleolithic creatures
racked up $21 million from 3,992 locations. That would be a
worrisome, even disastrous result for a film that carries a $105
million budget. However, the "Ice Age" films have always been
received more warmly overseas than they are stateside. The most
recent installment, 2012's "Continental Drift," did 81.6% of its
$877.2 million global total overseas, while its predecessor,
2009's "Dawn of the Dinosaur," picked up 77.8% of its $886.7
million worldwide haul in foreign markets. "Collision Course"
has already grossed over $140 million internationally in 60
markets, so even though its domestic results are disappointing,
the film could theoretically make money.
In a triumph of profit margins, New Line Cinema's "Lights
Out" racked up $21.6 million in its debut. That's a healthy
return on its $5 million budget. Though its parent studio,
Warner Bros., has struggled of late, fielding duds such as "The
Legend of Tarzan" and "The Nice Guys," New Line is enjoying a
hot hand at the multiplexes. Earlier this summer, the label
scored with the action comedy "Central Intelligence" and the
horror sequel "The Conjuring 2." "Lights Out" centers on a
family that is haunted by an evil spirit and was developed by
director David F. Sandberg from a 2013 short film.
"Star Trek Beyond" represented a passing of the baton. J.J.
Abrams, the director who revitalized the series by arming it
with a youthful cast and sprinkling in light flares, departed
"Star Trek" to make "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." That left
Justin Lin, who made his bones on the "Fast & Furious" series,
manning the Enterprise. He brought back cast members Chris Pine,
Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban and mixed in a new villain,
played by Idris Elba.
Among holdovers, Illumination Entertainment and Universal's
"The Secret Life of Pets" continues to be one of the year's
biggest hits, adding $29.3 million to its $260.7 million haul.
In its fifth weekend of release, "Independence Day:
Resurgence" crawled over the $100 million mark, earning less
than $1 million for the weekend. The $165 million production has
gotten a little assistance overseas, earning nearly $250
million.
A week after debuting in a handful of theaters, "Hillary's
America" expanded to 1,217 locations, picking up $3.7 million.
The controversial documentary alleges that the Democratic Party
has covered up its historical support of slavery and racism.
It's the latest work from Dinesh D'Souza, the director of "2016:
Obama's America."
Woody Allen's "Cafe Society" also did well in its expansion,
moving from five theaters to 50, and picking up $875,000 in the
process. The nostalgic look at old Hollywood has earned $1.4
million. Amazon is releasing the film through a distribution
partnership with Lionsgate.
Among limited releases, Fox Searchlight debuted "Absolutely
Fabulous: The Movie" in 313 theaters where the big screen
version of the cult series earned $1.9 million.
The Film Arcade's "Don't Think Twice" bowed to $90,126 in a
single location, representing the year's highest per-screen
average. Mike Birbiglia ("Sleepwalk With Me") directs the look
at the members of an improv group, as they face career
crossroads.