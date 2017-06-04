LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is
officially a box office hero.
The Warner Bros. and DC Comics film appears to have
delivered on massively high expectations -- as of the Sunday
morning the super hero film is looking at a $100.5 million
domestic opening weekend from 4,165 locations.
Compared with other super hero movies, that's a larger
domestic opening than "Iron Man" ($98.6 million); "Doctor
Strange" ($85 million); "Thor" ($65.7 million); but less than
"Deadpool" ($132 million) and "Man of Steel" ($116.6 million).
Patty Jenkins now holds the banner for the best domestic
opening for a female director, topping "Fifty Shades of Grey's"
Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million). Before "Wonder Woman,"
Jenkins' only feature was "Monster" -- an Academy Award winner
that she made more than a decade ago with an $8 million budget.
Gal Gadot stars in the film as the titular hero. The Israeli
actress -- also known for her role in the Fast and Furious
franchise -- made her debut as Diana Prince in "Batman v
Superman: Dawn of Justice," and will also appear at least twice
more in both "Justice League" movies if she doesn't get a sequel
of her own.
While the opening weekend for "Wonder Woman" is impressive,
DC Comics movies have scored more in the past -- recently
"Batman v Superman" and "Suicide Squad" rocketed to $166 million
and $134 million openings respectively. But "Wonder Woman" had
something those movies didn't -- critical support (it currently
has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes). The conversation surrounding
critics' impact on the summer box office swirled after
"Baywatch" received an aggregate score of 19%, and proceeded to
flop over the slowest Memorial Day weekend in nearly two
decades.
The only other major release this weekend was Fox's "Captain
Underpants: The First Epic Movie" which will take in $23.5
million from 3,434. Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas
Middleditch, Jordan Peele, and Kristen Schaal toplined the voice
cast of the animated adventure about two students who hypnotize
their principal into thinking he's a super hero.
Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"
should land in third this weekend with about $22 million from
4,276 locations. Disney and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy
Vol. 2" continues to stay in the top five, this weekend in the
fourth slot. With an additional $10 million in North American
grosses from 3,507 locations, James Gunn's sequel has earned
over $350 million domestically in five weekends. "Baywatch"
rounds out the top five this weekend with about $8.5 million
from 3,647 locations.
In limited release, "3 Idiotas" from Lionsgate and Pantelion
will make $600,000 from 349 locations. Cohen Media Group's
historical drama "Churchill" is looking at $407,000 from 217
theaters. And Demetri Martin's directorial debut "Dean" from CBS
Films should take in $60,000 from 15 locations.