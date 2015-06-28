LOS ANGELES, June 28, (Variety.com) - The party wasn't as
wild the second time around.
Universal's "Ted 2" debuted to an underwhelming $32.9
million across 3,442 theaters, roughly $15 million less than
most analysts had expected the pot-smoking teddy bear comedy
would bring in during its opening weekend.
The mellow-harshing start was largely attributable to the
presence of two box office juggernauts in Disney/Pixar's "Inside
Out" and Universal's "Jurassic World," which racked up $52.1
million and $54.2 million, respectively.
"Jurassic World" now ranks as the fifth highest grossing
domestic release of all time with $500 million in stateside
receipts, behind "The Dark Knight's" $534.8 million haul. It
marks the third consecutive weekend that the dinosaur thriller
has topped North American charts, and the fastest that a film
has ever crossed the $500 million mark.
With "Jurassic World" continuing to be an indomitable box
office force, "Inside Out" took runner up position for the
second consecutive weekend. The critically heralded family film
has earned a sizable $184.9 million since opening last weekend.
"Ted 2" got off to a more sluggish start than its
predecessor, "Ted," which got things going with a massive $54
million start on its way to a $549.4 million global haul.
Perhaps the plot, in which Ted tries to convince a court
that he's a person so he can have a child with his wife, was too
downbeat, or the post Deflate-gate Tom Brady cameo, proved more
polarizing than tantalizing to audiences. Whatever the case,
it's a disappointment considering that many box office sages had
predicted "Ted 2" would be the summer's biggest comedy.
Media Rights Capital helped fund the $85 million production,
which brought back original star Mark Wahlberg and director,
co-writer, and vocal maestro Seth MacFarlane.
The weekend's other new release, "Max," an uplifting drama
about a military dog combined pooches and patriotism to the tune
of $12.2 million across 2,855 locations.
Shot for $20 million, the Warner Bros. and
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer co-production, was expected to open to
roughly $10 million. Females accounted for 55% of tickets sold,
while the audience was 57% over the age of 25.
"Spy," the Melissa McCarthy espionage comedy, took fifth
place with $7.8 million, bringing its total to $88.3 million.
In addition to "Max," Warner Bros. also fielded "Batkid
Begins," a documentary about how thousands of volunteers banded
together to make a 5-year-old leukemia survivor's wish to become
a superhero for a day, a reality. The picture debuted in four
locations, picking up $23,000.