By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, June 28, (Variety.com) - The party wasn't as
wild the second time around.
Universal's "Ted 2" debuted to an underwhelming $32.9
million across 3,442 theaters, roughly $15 million less than
most analysts had expected the pot-smoking teddy bear comedy
would bring in during its opening weekend.
The mellow-harshing start was largely attributable to the
presence of two box office juggernauts in Disney/Pixar's "Inside
Out" and Universal's "Jurassic World," which racked up $52.1
million and $54.2 million, respectively.
"Jurassic World" now ranks as the fifth highest grossing
domestic release of all time with $500 million in stateside
receipts, behind "The Dark Knight's" $534.8 million haul. It
marks the third consecutive weekend that the dinosaur thriller
has topped North American charts, and the fastest that a film
has ever crossed the $500 million mark.
"It's forging new ground," said Nicholas Carpou, head of
domestic distribution at Universal. "Every time we turn around
there's a new milestone we're checking off."
With "Jurassic World" continuing to be an indomitable box
office force, "Inside Out" took runner-up position for the
second consecutive weekend. The critically heralded family film
has earned a sizable $184.9 million since opening last weekend.
"Ted 2" got off to a more sluggish start than its
predecessor, "Ted," which got things going with a massive $54
million start on its way to a $549.4 million global haul.
Perhaps the plot, in which Ted tries to convince a court that
he's a person so he can have a child with his wife, was too
downbeat, or the post Deflate-gate Tom Brady cameo, proved more
polarizing than tantalizing to audiences.
"This year, a lot of sequels are a bit more challenged, with
the possible exception of some of the ones that we've had," said
Carpou, noting Universal's "Furious 7" and "Pitch Perfect 2"
buck that trend.
Whatever the case, it's a disappointment considering that
many box office sages had predicted "Ted 2" would be the
summer's biggest comedy. Media Rights Capital helped fund the
$85 million production, which brought back original star Mark
Wahlberg and director, co-writer, and vocal maestro Seth
MacFarlane.
"Ted 2's" opening weekend audience was 49% under the age of
25, and 59% male.
The weekend's other new release, "Max," an uplifting drama
about a military dog combined pooches and patriotism to the tune
of $12.2 million across 2,855 locations. Shot for $20 million,
the Warner Bros. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer co-production, was
expected to open to roughly $10 million. Females accounted for
55% of tickets sold, while the audience was 57% over the age of
25.
The film did well in the South and the Mid-West, areas with
a high percentage of military families, said Jeff Goldstein,
Warner Bros. distribution executive vice president.
"The patriotic core audience in those places played a big
part in its success," said Goldstein, adding, "This is the kind
of movie that in the summertime can hang around and get a good
multiple on its opening."
"Spy," the Melissa McCarthy espionage comedy, took fifth
place with $7.8 million, bringing its total to $88.3 million.
In addition to "Max," Warner Bros. also fielded "Batkid
Begins," a documentary about how thousands of volunteers banded
together to make a 5-year-old leukemia survivor's wish to become
a superhero for a day, a reality. The picture debuted in four
locations, picking up $23,000.