Feb 28 - Lionsgate once hoped to turn "Gods of Egypt" into
its next major film franchise.
But those dreams were dashed this weekend, after the $140
million fantasy epic opened to a feeble $14 million across 3,117
theaters. The film is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest
flops, all but guaranteeing there won't be a part two. Its
failure demonstrates the difficulty that the studio behind "The
Hunger Games" and "Divergent" series faces as it struggles to
find new projects to replace its retiring franchises.
With "Gods of Egypt" clattering to earth, "Deadpool"
continued to soar. The Fox comic book movie added $31.5 million
to its $285.6 million domestic haul for a first place finish.
After three weeks of release, it ranks as the third
highest-grossing R-rated film on a domestic basis behind only
"American Sniper" ($350.1 million) and "The Passion of the
Christ" ($370.8 million).
Although hugely disappointing, Lionsgate took steps to limit
its financial hit on "Gods of Egypt." It protected itself from
potential losses through a combination of foreign pre-sales and
a 46% production incentive from the Australian government for
shooting in the country. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has
reassured analysts that the studio's exposure on the budget was
under $10 million.
Internationally, "Gods of Egypt" also struggled, grossing an
estimated $24.2 million from 68 markets, including Russia,
Brazil, and the Philippines.
Misery loved company this weekend. Sports comedy "Eddie the
Eagle" and heist thriller "Triple 9" both failed to connect in
their debuts. "Eddie the Eagle," a Fox produced story about an
unlikely Olympic athlete (Taron Egerton) face-planted to a
paltry $6.3 million from 2,038 locations for a fifth place
finish. It cost $23 million to make.