LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Disney's "The Jungle Book"
showed serious traction at the North American box office,
dominating moviegoing for a second straight weekend with $60.8
million at 4,028 locations.
The family-friendly tentpole declined only 41% from its
opening frame and left Universal's launch of "The Huntsman:
Winter's War" in the dust with $20 million at 3,791 locations.
"The Jungle Book" posted the best second weekend of 2016,
topping the $56.5 million second frame for "Deadpool," and will
wind up the weekend with $191.5 million after 10 days -- already
the fourth-largest 2016 title.
Internationally, the results are equally impressive with an
additional $96 million and a decline of only 32% from the prior
weekend for an international total of $337 million and global
cume to date of $528M. "The Jungle Book" is the highest grossing
Hollywood release in India with $28.8 million and is less than
$3 million short of the $100 million mark in China.
"The Huntsman: Winter's War," starring Chris Hemsworth,
Jessica Chastain and Charlize Theron, debuted at the low end of
forecasts in North America amid mostly downbeat reviews and a B+
CinemaScore. The audience was 61% female and 53% under 30.
The prequel to 2012's "Snow White and the Huntsman" carries
a price tag of $115 million, so the studio will need a strong
international performance to break even. "The Huntsman: Winter's
War" had already opened in 27 foreign territories last weekend
and added 37 more for a weekend of $32.1 million in 64
territories for an international total of $80.2 million.
China opened in third place with $11.1 million at 5,932
sites behind the second week of The Jungle Book and a local
film.
The first "Huntsman," starring Kristen Stewart as Snow
White, was a solid box office performer with a $56.2 million
opening weekend in the U.S. on its way to a $155 million
domestic total, plus another $241 million overseas.