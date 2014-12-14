LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 14 "Exodus: Gods and
Kings", an action-filled epic starring Christian Bale as
Biblical leader Moses, marched to the top of U.S. and Canadian
movie charts collecting $24.5 million in ticket sales over the
weekend.
The flock of moviegoers for "Exodus" knocked "The Hunger
Games: Mockingjay Part 1" to second place, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. The third film in the
dystopian thriller series starring Jennifer Lawrence earned
$13.2 million at domestic theaters, bringing its total to $277.4
million.
DreamWorks Animation film "Penguins of Madagascar"
finished in the No. 3 spot with $7.3 million from Friday through
Sunday.
"Exodus" and "Penguins of Madagascar" were distributed by
20th Century Fox, the movie studio owned by 21st Century Fox
. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The
Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Stephen Powell)