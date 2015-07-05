LOS ANGELES, July 5 (Variety.com) - "Inside Out" delivered the firepower at the five-day holiday weekend box office as it finished in first ahead of "Jurassic World" and new entries "Terminator: Genisys" and "Magic Mike XXL."

In a tight race, Disney-Pixar's animated comedy pulled in as estimated $45.3 million in the U.S. over the five days -- giving it $246.2 million stateside in its third week at 4,158 locations. "Inside Out," with Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader voicing the emotions of an 11-year-old girl, is showing impressive staying power at multiplexes.

Universal's fourth weekend of "Jurassic World" remained a solid draw, three weeks after its record-setting opening. The dino thriller, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, stomped it way to $43.8 million at 3,737 screens and ranks as the fourth highest domestic grosser of all time with $568.2 million.

For the three days covering Friday through Sunday, "Jurassic World" had the edge on "Inside Out" with $30.9 million to $30.1 million, according to Sunday estimates.

"Terminator: Genisys" followed with $28.7 million for the three days and $44.2 million for the five. The Paramount-Skydance robot actioner is the fifth installment in the series with this iteration starring Emilia Clarke and Arnold Schwarzenegger. With a hefty $155 million price tag, overseas performance will be crucial.

Warner's stripper sequel "Magic Mike XXL" wound up the five days with $27 million at 3,355 sites with a 96% female audience with Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer reprising their roles from the 2012 sleeper hit. Performance was front-loaded with $15 million in its first two days but with a budget of just $14.8 million, "Magic Mike XXL" is already in the black for the studio.

The original "Magic Mike" opened on the June 29-July 1 weekend three years ago with a stunning $39.1 million on its way to a $113 million domestic total.

"Terminator: Genisys" and "Magic Mike XXL" had been expected to finish above $40 million for the five days.