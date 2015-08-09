LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9 (Variety.com) - Scathing reviews and an
indiscreet tweet left "Fantastic Four" on the slab, after the
franchise reboot flopped at the weekend box office.
Fox's hopes of rejuvenating the comic book characters and
turning the super-team into a cinematic juggernaut to rival "The
X-Men" have flamed out given that the film debuted to a dreadful
$26.2 million across 3,995 theaters. With a production budget of
$120 million, plus millions more in marketing costs, the film
will need to get a boost from foreign crowds if it wants to
avoid being a write-off.
The studio was banking on a cast of up-and-coming actors
like Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller and a wunderkind
director in the form of "Chronicle's" Josh Trank to push the
Human Torch, the Thing, Invisible Woman, and Mr. Fantastic into
the modern era, but production difficulties may have doomed the
project. Trank reportedly exhibited bizarre behavior on set that
was so extreme it cost him his gig directing a "Star Wars"
spin-off. He seemed to acknowledge those tensions, blaming
studio-mandated reshoots for the poor critical notices in a
tweet Thursday that he subsequently deleted.
"Fantastic Four's" opening is well below the $40
million-plus debut that most analysts had projected and trails
the $56 million launch of 2005's "Fantastic Four" and the $58
million bow of 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver
Surfer." It's the worst opening for a movie featuring Marvel
Comics' characters since "Ghost Rider: The Spirit of Vengeance"
debuted to $22.1 million in 2012. A C minus CinemaScore means
that word-of-mouth is going to be toxic.
"Fantastic Four's" weakness was good news for "Mission:
Impossible - Rogue Nation," which edged out the comic book movie
to capture first place on the box office charts. The Paramount
sequel earned a strong $29.4 million in its second week in
theaters, pushing its domestic total to $108.7 million.
It was a crowded weekend at the multiplexes with four new
wide-releases. Among the new entrants, STX Entertainment's "The
Gift" fared best, with the thriller picking up $12 million
across 2,503 theaters and nabbing a third place finish. That's a
solid debut considering the film, which Blumhouse co-produced,
cost a mere $5 million to make. It marks STX's first theatrical
release -- the studio was launched in 2014 by producer Robert
Simonds with the goal of making the kind of mid-budget films
that studios have abandoned in favor of superhero adventures.
Sony's "Ricki and the Flash" got off to a slower start,
picking up $7 million from 1,603 theaters. The film stars Meryl
Streep as an aging rocker re-connecting with her estranged
family and the hope is that the picture, which appeals to older
crowds, will gradually build its audience in the coming weeks.
It cost $18 million to produce and is the first release from the
rebooted Tri-Star, the label Tom Rothman was overseeing before
he took the reins as head of Sony Pictures.
The final new release, Lionsgate's "Shaun the Sheep," didn't
make much of a stir, opening Wednesday and earning $4 million
this weekend and $5.6 million in its first five days in
theaters. The studio paid roughly $2 million for the rights
along with promotion and advertising costs. The break-even point
is at approximately $15 million, making it a low-risk
investment.
Among art house players, Sony Pictures Classics'
coming-of-age drama "Diary of a Teenage Girl" earned $54,525 on
four screens, with a per screen average of $13,631, while IFC
expanded World War II thriller "Phoenix" from four to 27 screens
The top five was rounded out by Warner Bros.' "Vacation"
with $9.1 million and Disney and Marvel's "Ant-Man" with $7.8
million, pushing their totals to $37.3 million and $147.4
million, respectively.
Final numbers are still being tallied, but the overall box
office will be down steeply compared to the same weekend a year
ago, as none of the new films could match the $65.6 million
debut of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" or the $42.1million
second weekend of "Guardians of the Galaxy." It's the second
straight week of declines, a sign that ticket sales are slowing
down entering the dog days of summer.