LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 (Variety.com) - "The Martian" blasted off
with a massive $55 million this weekend, nearly surpassing
another space-based adventure, "Gravity," as the
highest-grossing October debut in history.
The Ridley Scott release was bolstered by rapturous reviews,
with critics calling the picture among the director's best and
heaping praise on Matt Damon's performance as an astronaut
stranded on the Red Planet. It marks the second best launch of
Scott's career, behind only "Hannibal's" $58 million debut, and
the second best premiere for Damon, trailing "The Bourne
Ultimatum's" $69.3 million bow.
"It's going to hold up really well," said Phil Contrino,
vice president and chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. "It's got
everything. It's got suspense, action, heart, and humor, and the
ending is really satisfying. People will walk out of the theater
and talk it up to their friends."
Going into the weekend, most analysts expected the film
would do $45 million worth of business. Its numbers fall just
short of "Gravity's" $55.8 million debut, but there were a
number of factors that prevented "The Martian" from toppling
that picture. "Gravity" had the benefit of several Imax
locations, which were being held exclusively for Sony's "The
Walk," depriving "The Martian" of some healthy surcharges.
Twentieth Century Fox backed the $108 million production and
pushed the film out to 3,831 theaters. It got a nice boost in 3D
screenings, which accounted for 46% of receipts, while media
reports about the possible discovery of water on Mars kept the
distant planet front-and-center in people's minds.
"The Walk" was overshadowed by "The Martian" in its limited
release, with the biopic about high-wire artist Philippe Petit
nabbing a disappointing $2 million over its first five days. The
studio is trying to build buzz for the picture ahead of its wide
release on Oct. 9, adhering to a strategy that Universal
recently deployed with "Everest," albeit with more modest
results. "Everest" kicked off to $7 million in Imax and premium
format theaters.
"Sicario," a gritty drug war thriller, fared better. The
Lionsgate release expanded from 59 theaters to 2,620 locations,
earning a solid $12.1 million in the process.
Among holdovers, last weekend's champ, "Hotel Transylvania
2," showed impressive stamina, falling a slender 32% to gross
$33 million. The animated sequel has earned $90.5 million after
two weeks and should cross the $100 million mark by next
weekend.
In limited release, gay rights drama "Freeheld"grossed
$40,000 from five locations in New York and Los Angeles, for a
per-screen average of $8,000.