(Adds quotes, other movies)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 (Variety.com) - "The Martian" blasted off
with a massive $55 million this weekend, nearly surpassing
another space-based adventure, "Gravity," as the
highest-grossing October debut in history.
The Ridley Scott release was bolstered by rapturous reviews,
with critics calling the picture among the director's best and
heaping praise on Matt Damon's performance as an astronaut
stranded on the Red Planet. It marks the second best launch of
Scott's career, behind only "Hannibal's" $58 million debut, and
the second best premiere for Damon, trailing "The Bourne
Ultimatum's" $69.3 million bow.
"It's going to hold up really well," said Phil Contrino,
vice president and chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. "It's got
everything. It's got suspense, action, heart, and humor, and the
ending is really satisfying. People will walk out of the theater
and talk it up to their friends."
Twentieth Century Fox backed the $108 million production and
pushed the film out to 3,831 theaters. It was a blessed rollout.
In addition to the strong notices, media reports about the
possible discovery of water on Mars kept the distant planet
front-and-center in people's minds.
"You can't make this stuff up," said Chris Aronson, Fox's
domestic distribution chief. "The fact that there was the
announcement on the same week as our film just excites people.
Human beings are just interested in other worldly things right
now."
Going into the weekend, most analysts expected the film
would do $45 million worth of business. Its numbers fall just
short of "Gravity's" $55.8 million debut, but there were a
number of factors that prevented "The Martian" from toppling
that picture. "Gravity" had the benefit of several Imax
locations, which were being held exclusively for Sony's "The
Walk," depriving "The Martian" of some healthy surcharges. It
did get a nice boost in 3D screenings, which accounted for 46%
of receipts, and premium large formats, which made up 11% of the
total.
Overseas, the film is performing strongly, grossing $45.2
million from 49 markets, including such major territories as the
United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, and Mexico. Domestically, the
film attracted an audience that was older and slightly more
male. Fifty six percent of ticket-buyers were men while 72% of
the opening weekend crowd was over the age of 25.
"Tremendous critical support with amazing audience reaction
conspires for ultimate success," said Aronson. "Having audience
reaction be the same as critics is as rare as surviving on
Mars."
"The Walk" was overshadowed by "The Martian" in its limited
release, with the biopic about high-wire artist Philippe Petit
nabbing a disappointing $2 million over its first five days. The
studio is trying to build buzz for the picture ahead of its wide
release on Oct. 9, adhering to a strategy that Universal
recently deployed with "Everest," albeit with more modest
results. "Everest" kicked off to $7 million in Imax and premium
format theaters.
Sony executives said that the film's results were expected
and framed the launch as important for generating enthusiasm for
the picture and its dazzling 3D sequence documenting Petit's
wire walk between the Twin Towers. They were pleased that
receipts climbed 80% between Friday and Saturday, which they
believe signals word-of-mouth is strong.
"It's a slower burn," said Rory Bruer, head of worldwide
distribution at Sony. "We're in this for the long haul and we
think not only is it going to perform, it's going to have long
legs at the box office."
"Sicario," a gritty drug war thriller, fared better. The
Lionsgate release expanded from 59 theaters to 2,620 locations,
earning a solid $12.1 million in the process.
Among holdovers, last weekend's champ, "Hotel Transylvania
2," showed impressive stamina, falling a slender 32% to gross
$33 million. The animated sequel has earned $90.5 million after
two weeks and should cross the $100 million mark by next
weekend.
In limited release, gay rights drama "Freeheld"grossed
$40,000 from five locations in New York and Los Angeles, for a
per-screen average of $8,000, while "He Named Me Malala," Davis
Guggenheim's documentary about Nobel Peace Prize winner and
education advocate Malala Yousafzai, grossed $56,000 in four
theatres this opening weekend, representing a per-screen average
of $14,000.