(Adds details of other movies)
By Brent Lang
LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 (Variety.com) - James Bond is back on
top, after "Spectre" led the U.S. box office for the second
weekend in a row.
Of course, the dashing super spy wasn't exactly facing off
against Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Its main competition was the
second weekend of "The Peanuts Movie" and a lackluster crop of
new releases such as the Chilean mining drama "The 33" and the
faith-based football film "My All American."
"Spectre" added $35.4 million to bring its domestic total to
$130.7 million. The weekend represents a 49% drop from its
opening. Sony is distributing the Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer and Eon
Productions' film which carries an enormous $250 million price
tag.
The worldwide box office for "Spectre" has reached nearly
$550 million, including a $48 million opening weekend in China.
"The Peanuts Movie" also showed some impressive endurance,
sliding only 45% to make $24.2 million. The Fox backed
adaptation of Charles Schulz's iconic comic strip about Snoopy
and Charlie Brown has earned $82.5 million stateside.
Not even two of the biggest stars in the world could keep
"By the Sea" afloat. The European art house influenced look at
marital dysfunction featured real life couple Angelina Jolie
Pitt and Brad Pitt as a bickering twosome. But the pleasures of
voyeurism extend only so far.
"By the Sea" grossed a measly $95,440 at 10 sites in New
York, Los Angeles, Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago,
Boston and Washington, D.C. for a doleful per-screen average of
$9,544. Universal, the studio behind the picture, pegs the
budget at $10 million, but industry figures believe the cost of
the picture is higher, citing its extended shoot in Malta.
Of the new wide releases, CBS Films' holiday-flavored "Love
the Coopers" fared best. The ensemble comedy about a family
gathering nabbed $8.4 million from 2,603 locations. Distributed
in conjunction with Lionsgate, "Love the Coopers" stars Diane
Keaton, John Goodman, and Alan Arkin and cost $17 million to
produce.
Warner Bros.' "The 33," a look at the 2010 rescue of 33
trapped Chilean miners, was less fortunate. The drama eked out
$5.8 million from 2,452 theaters -- a poor showing and less than
the $8 million to $10 million it was expected to generate. The
film is backed by Alcon Entertainment with a $25 million budget.
The audience was 51% female and 73% over 25.
And then there was "My All American," a true story about
college football player Freddie Steinmark whose career is
derailed due to medical setbacks. The film, starring Finn
Whitrock and Aaron Eckhart, had hoped to snag the faith-based
crowds that made "War Room" and "God's Not Dead" hits, but
struggled to complete the play. "My All American" earned a lowly
$1.4 million in its debut for Aviron Pictures, playing best in
Texas and the South.
Fox's seventh weekend of "The Martian" finished ahead of
"The 33" in fourth place with $6.7 million, declining only 26%.
The Matt Damon sci-fier has topped "Cinderella" as the year's
seventh-largest domestic grosser with $207. 4 million.
Open Road's expanded release of awards-season contender
"Spotlight," a look at the Boston Globe's investigation of the
Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal, picked up $1.4 million
from 60 theaters for a solid per-screen average of $23,306. Its
cume has hit $1.8 million.
Fox Searchlight expanded "Brooklyn," another awards-season
entry, with $485,000 at 23 sites for a location average of
$21,087. Starring Saoirse Ronan as an Irish immigrant in the
1950s, the period drama has total $832,996 in 10 days.