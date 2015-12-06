LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Variety.com) - Wake Hollywood up when "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" arrives.

With two weeks to go before Luke, Leia, Han, and a phalanx of storm troopers and droids descend on multiplexes, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" topped box office charts in an otherwise quiet weekend. The science-fiction sequel earned $18.6 million, pushing its stateside haul to $ $227.1 million.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is historically one of the slowest of the year and the 2015 edition didn't break with tradition. Studios largely steered clear of offering up new releases, with the one major exception being "Krampus," a darkly comic horror film from Legendary and Universal that picked up a solid $16 million. The story of a horned demon who injects a sinister edge into a Suburban family's Christmas celebrations stars Adam Scott and Toni Collette. It was directed by Michael Dougherty ("Trick 'r Treat").

Without much in the way of new blood, a trio of holdovers rounded out the top five. "Creed" rode Oscar buzz and strong word-of-mouth to a third place finish, racking up $15.5 million to drive the "Rocky" spin-off's domestic total to $65.1 million. "The Good Dinosaur" finished in fourth with $15.5 million. The Pixar and Disney animated film has earned $75.9 million. And "Spectre" took fifth position with $5.4 million. The latest James Bond adventure has earned $184.5 million.

In a failed bid for the faith-based crowd, Freestyle Releasing offered up "The Letters," a look at the life of Mother Teresa, in 886 theaters, where it grossed an uninspiring $802,000.

In limited release, the Weinstein Company opened "MacBeth" in five theaters, where the film adaptation of the "Scottish Play" earned a lackluster $67,868, for a per-screen average of $13,573.

Fox Searchlight's "Youth" fared slightly better, nabbing 80,000 from four theaters for a per-location average of $20,000. The picture centers on an aging composer (Michael Caine) at a spa and is directed by "The Great Beauty" Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino.