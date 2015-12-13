LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 (Variety.com) - Ron Howard's "In the Heart of the Sea" sunk at the box office, mustering up a measly $11 million after debuting in 3,103 theaters.

It's a painful flop for the director behind "A Beautiful Mind" and "Apollo 13." One of the worst of his Oscar-winning career. With an $100 million production budget, the film will likely result in a steep write down for Warner Bros., the studio behind the seafaring epic. "In the Heart of the Sea's" failure is the latest in a long string of missteps and disasters for the company, which is reeling from a litany of disasters that includes "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," "Jupiter Ascending," and "Pan." The studio did catch a break over Thanksgiving when "Creed" emerged as a sleeper hit and its financial exposure is softened on "In the Heart of the Sea" because Village Roadshow was a financial partner.

"In the Heart of the Sea" reunites Howard with Chris Hemsworth. The pair previously collaborated on the racing drama "Rush." It centers on the Essex, a whaling vessel that had a violent encounter with a sperm whale. The nautical disaster inspired Herman Melville's"Moby Dick." Outside of the "Thor" movies, Hemsworth has struggled to establish himself as a box office draw -- "Rush" and this year's cyber thriller "Blackhat" both fizzled.

The film is the latest adult oriented drama to collapse at the box office, joining a list that includes "Steve Jobs," "Our Brand is Crisis," and "Burnt." The opening weekend audience for "In the Heart of the Sea" skewed older. Ticket buyers were 54% male and 68% over the age of 35.

Of course, the whole weekend was a throat clearing of sorts as the movie business braces for the debut of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" next week. The return to a galaxy far, far away is on pace to shatter records for a December opening and could threaten "Jurassic World's" debut of $208.8 million to become the biggest launch in history.

With "In the Heart of the Sea" flailing, "Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2"will likely capture first place for the fourth straight weekend with roughly $11.3 million. The science-fiction franchise capper has earned million domestically.