LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Variety.com) - With a blizzard hammering the East Coast, Leonardo DiCaprio's "The Revenant" topped a subdued U.S. box office with $16 million at 3,711 locations this weekend, according to Sunday estimates.

Winter Storm Jonas shut down theaters Saturday in New York City, Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, cutting the nation's overall moviegoing for the day by as much as 10%. Some locations were re-opening Sunday but the icy conditions were likely to hold down box office in the Northeast.

Fox's "The Revenant," set in the icy winter of 1823, topped the sixth weekend of Disney's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which grossed $14.3 million at 3,365 locations. The seventh Star Wars has extended its record-setting domestic total to $880 million in 38 days in the U.S. -- $120 million higher than "Avatar."

Universal's second weekend of "Ride Along 2" finished third with $13 million at 3,192 sites.