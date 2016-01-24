LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Variety.com) - With a blizzard
hammering the East Coast, Leonardo DiCaprio's "The Revenant"
topped a subdued U.S. box office with $16 million at 3,711
locations this weekend, according to Sunday estimates.
Winter Storm Jonas shut down theaters Saturday in New York
City, Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, cutting the
nation's overall moviegoing for the day by as much as 10%. Some
locations were re-opening Sunday but the icy conditions were
likely to hold down box office in the Northeast.
Fox's "The Revenant," set in the icy winter of 1823, topped
the sixth weekend of Disney's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens,"
which grossed $14.3 million at 3,365 locations. The seventh Star
Wars has extended its record-setting domestic total to $880
million in 38 days in the U.S. -- $120 million higher than
"Avatar."
Universal's second weekend of "Ride Along 2" finished third
with $13 million at 3,192 sites.