LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (Variety.com) - "Kung Fu Panda 3" showed
plenty of power at the U.S. box office with a solid opening
weekend of $41 million at 3,955 theaters as the durable family
franchise dominated moviegoing.
Disney's launch of Coast Guard rescue adventure "The Finest
Hours" saw only modest returns with about $10 million at 3,143
sites -- trailing both "The Revenant" and the seventh weekend of
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Marlon Wayans' spoof "Fifty Shades of Black" generated only
middling business at about $6 million at 2,075 locations and
Natalie Portman's oft-delayed Western "Jane Got a Gun" was
nearly invisible with less than $1 million at 1,210 screens.
"Kung Fu Panda 3," distributed by Fox for DreamWorks
Animation, will finish its first weekend near 2011's "Kung Fu
Panda 2," which opened with $47.7 million domestically on its
way to $162.5 million. The 2008 original bowed to $60.2 million
and ended its U.S. run with $215 million.
The cartoon also helped the U.S. box office turn in a
respectable performance following a dismal weekend that saw
business hit hard by the massive East Coast snowstorm. Leonardo
DiCaprio's "The Revenant" won the frame with only $16 million in
its third weekend of wide release.
"The Revenant" remained a solid draw in its fourth weekend
of wide release, thanks to its dozen Oscar nominations and
DiCaprio's star power. It finished the weekend with $12.4
million at 3,330 sites for a 25% decline and has now generated
an impressed $138.2 million domestically.