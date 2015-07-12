LOS ANGELES, July 12, (Variety.com) - "Minions" ruled the
weekend box office, racking up a massive $115.2 million in North
America, for the second biggest animated film opening in
history.
The Universal and Illumination Entertainment spin-off to
"Despicable Me" just missed the domestic record set by "Shrek
the Third's" $121.6 million kickoff in 2007, while continuing
animation maestro Chris Meledandri's hot streak at the
multiplexes. What makes Meledandri so valuable to studios is
that he keeps budgets low. "Minions" cost $74 million to
produce, a modest number considering that Pixar and DreamWorks
Animation routinely spend north of $100 million on their
animated features.
The studio left nothing to chance when it came to reminding
moviegoers why the loved the nattering, mischievous,
highlighter-hued critters. Universal partnered with the likes of
Snapchat, McDonald's, and Amazon to deliver nearly $600 million
in publicity and promotions, according to a recent article by
Bloomberg. The titular characters were ubiquitous popping up on
everything from Twinkies to Chiquita bananas.
"With anything that opens to over $100 million, you breach
all demographics," said Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor
Relations. "The Minions are the stars of the 'Despicable Me'
franchise...kids love them, teens love them, and adults love
them."
"Minions" also enjoyed a sprawling rollout, debuting in
4,301 theaters. In recent months, there's been a lot of
celebrating taking place on the Universal lot. The studio is the
leader in market share thanks to hits like "Pitch Perfect 2" and
"Fifty Shades of Grey," and has two films that have crossed $1
billion at the global box office with "Furious 7" and "Jurassic
World."
"Minions" was such a behemoth that two newcomers,
"Self/Less" and "The Gallows," risked getting washed away. Of
them, "The Gallows" fared better, picking up $10 million, across
2,720 locations. The Warner Bros. found footage chiller cost
less than $2 million to make, so it could be profitable.
Entertainment 360 and Blumhouse Productions backed the picture
about a high school play gone terribly, terribly wrong...and not
in that teenagers putting on "The Crucible" kind of way.
Warner Bros. executives say the film is a modestly priced
single, but was an important showcase for writers and directors
Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing.
"We're cultivating young filmmakers and giving them a chance
to grow and prosper," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.
distribution executive vice president. "These are really sharp
guys, who have a long career in front of them."
Focus Features' "Self/Less" was not so fortunate, picking up
roughly $5.4 million from 1,953 locations. The science-fiction
thriller about a radical medical procedure is the latest film
fumble for Ryan Reynolds, who is still laboring to get out from
under the massive flops that were "The Green Lantern" and
"R.I.P.D." The good news for the actor is that a trailer for
"Deadpool," his upcoming R-rated comic book adaptation, rocked
the Comic-Con crowd. Box office redemption may be nigh.
"Self/Less" was produced for $26 million, but the blow is
softened in part by foreign pre-sales that limited Focus' and
co-backer Endgame's financial exposure.
"Minions" also took a chunk out of some of the turbo-charged
blockbusters still kicking around cinemas. "Jurassic World" slid
54% to $18.1 million, bringing its stateside haul to $590.6
million, while "Inside Out" dipped 43% to $17.1 million, pushing
its domestic total to $283.6 million.
Overall ticket sales were robust, improving nearly 40% over
the year-ago period when "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" kicked
off with $72.6 million.