LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (Variety.com) - Sony's faith-based
drama "War Room" has the edge on N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta
Compton" with $9.3 million to lead the modest U.S. box office
over the Friday-Sunday weekend.
"Straight Outta Compton" took in $8.9 million at 3,094
locations in its fourth weekend, ending its impressive
three-week winning streak at domestic multiplexes. The title
should add another $2.3 million on Monday to cross the $150
million milestone, representing another triumph for Universal in
a stellar 2015.
Sony/Affirm's "War Room" has continued to exceed projections
following its surprisingly robust opening weekend, when it took
in $11.4 million. The film, playing at 1,526 sites, is on track
for a four-day Labor Day weekend haul of $12.3 million, bringing
its 11-day total to $27.6 million.
"War Room" stars Priscilla Shirer, T.C. Stallings and Karen
Abercrombie and was directed by Alex Kendrick.