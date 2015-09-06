(Adds details of other movies)
By Dave McNary
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (Variety.com) - Sony's faith-based
drama "War Room" has the edge on N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta
Compton" with $9.3 million to lead the modest U.S. box office
over the Friday-Sunday weekend.
"Straight Outta Compton" took in $8.9 million at 3,094
locations in its fourth weekend, ending its impressive
three-week winning streak at domestic multiplexes. The title
should add another $2.3 million on Monday to cross the $150
million milestone, representing another triumph for Universal in
a stellar 2015.
Sony/Affirm's "War Room" has continued to exceed projections
following its surprisingly robust opening weekend, when it took
in $11.4 million. The film, playing at 1,526 sites, is on track
for a four-day Labor Day weekend haul of $12.3 million, bringing
its 11-day total to $27.6 million.
"War Room" stars Priscilla Shirer, T.C. Stallings and Karen
Abercrombie and was directed by Alex Kendrick.
The holiday weekend appears to be the quietest of the year,
which will be first of 2015 without a title topping the $10
million mark over the three-day period.
Robert Redford's comedy "A Walk in the Woods" led the rest
of the pack with $8.1 million at 1,960 sites and was projected
to tack on $2.2 million on Monday. That's a decent performance
for the first wide release from year-old Broad Green Pictures,
the ambitious studio launched by brothers Gabriel and Daniel
Hammond.
Paramount's sixth weekend of "Mission: Impossible - Rogue
Nation" and EuropaCorp's launch of "The Transporter Refueled"
were battling for fourth place. The fifth "Mission: Impossible"
took in $7.2 million at 2,849 locations for the three days and
was projected to add $2.1 million on Labor Day to boost its
domestic total to $182.5 million.
The fourth "Transporter" brought in $7.1 million in 3,494
locations for Friday-Sunday and was projected to wind up the
four days with $8.7 million.
Pantelion's opening of Mexican animated comedy "Un Gallo con
Muchos Huevos" (A Rooster with Many Eggs) turned in a solid $3.4
million at 395 theaters.