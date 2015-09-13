LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (Variety.com) - Thriller "The Perfect
Guy" narrowly beat out horror film "The Visit" for first place
at the weekend box office, picking up a leading $26.7 million.
"The Visit," M. Night Shyamalan's return to the shock and
chills genre that made famous with "The Sixth Sense," was close
behind with a sterling $25.7 million. Going into the weekend
both films were expected to pull in between $15 million and $17
million.
"The Perfect Guy" has more than doubled its $12 million
budget in a single weekend, putting it on a path to
profitability. The story of a successful lobbyist (Sanaa Lathan)
who rebounds from a breakup with a Mr. Wrong (Michael Ealy), who
turns out to have a dangerous side, was backed by Sony's
ScreenGems' division.
"The Visit" arrives courtesy of Blumhouse, the micro-budget
creator of "Sinister" and "Paranormal Activity, and cost a
slender $5 million to produce. Universal distributed the film in
3,069 theaters. Its success represents a comeback for Shyamalan
whose career was colder than one of those "Sixth Sense" dead
people after "The Last Airbender," "Lady in the Water" and
"After Earth" all flopped.
The strong grosses for both films helped push overall ticket
sales up more than 15% from the year-ago period when "No Good
Deed" and "Dolphin Tale 2" both hit theaters.
Not every new release was so lucky. Samuel Goldwyn's "90
Minutes in Heaven" failed to connect with faith-based crowds,
earning a meagre $2.2 million across 878 theaters.