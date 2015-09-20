LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, (Variety.com) - Mobsters, mountain
climbers, and teenage racers piled into multiplexes this
weekend, lifting the overall box office, but preventing any one
film from dominating ticket sales.
"The Maze Runner: Scorch Trails," a sequel to last year's
post-apocalyptic young adult hit, fared best. It got off to a
solid start by topping charts with $30.3 million. Filmed for $61
million and distributed by 20th Century Fox, the picture bowed
in 3,791 locations, receiving intense competition from "Black
Mass," which likely contributed to it failing to match or exceed
the $32.5 million debut of its predecessor.
"Black Mass," a look Boston gangster Whitey Bulger and his
unholy alliance with the FBI, has been hailed as a return to
form for Johnny Depp, who had squandered critical goodwill with
too many "Mortdecai's" and "Lone Rangers."
Bolstered by a cast of respected character actors and
veterans such as Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kevin
Bacon cost $53 million to make. Strong reviews helped push the
Warner Bros. film to a solid second place finish with $23.4
million across 3,188 locations. That puts it in line with other
Beantown crime dramas such as "The Departed," which started with
$26 million in 2006 and "The Town," which kicked off to $23.8
million in 2010.
Then there was Universal's "Everest," which opted to give a
wide berth to gangster rats and futuristic teens by opening in a
special, Imax-only run. The film aped an approach used by
"Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" in 2011, which debuted to
$13.3 million before having its wide release. "Everest" bowed to
a sterling $7.6 million across 545 Imax screens, for a
per-screen average of $13,867 and a fifth place finish. The $55
million adventure film stars Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, and Jake
Gyllenhaal. Its reception is good news for "The Walk," the Sony
film about tightrope walker Philippe Petit, which is employing a
similar Imax-only debut as a way to generate buzz.
The top five was rounded out by Universal's "The Visit,"
which picked up $11.3 million in its second weekend and third
place, and Sony's "The Perfect Guy," which finished with $9.9
million in fourth position. The films have made $42.3 million
and $41.6 million, respectively.
That left "Captive," Paramount's attempt to wrangle the
faith-based crowds that lifted "War Room" to box office heights,
with roughly $1.4 million after bowing on 806 locations. It's a
mediocre showing, but given the film's $2 million budget, it
doesn't carry a lot of risk. "Captive" is a true story about a
woman (Kate Mara) who gains strength from celebrity pastor Rick
Warren's inspirational books while being held hostage by an
ex-convict (David Oyelowo).
In the indie world, Bleecker Street debuted "Pawn
Sacrifice," a look a troubled chess great Bobby Fischer, to
$206,879 for a per-screen average of $6,269, while Lionsgate got
drug war thriller "Sicario" off to a sizzling start of $146,494
from just six engagements. That translates to a sterling $65,000
per-screen average, the highest this year. "Sicario" expands to
approximately 50 theaters next weekend and goes wide on Oct. 2.
Overall ticket sales rose 9% over the year-ago period when
the first "Maze Runner" and Liam Neeson's "A Walk Among the
Tombstones" topped the box office.