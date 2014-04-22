(Adds comments by Geoffrey McGrath in paragraphs 6-7)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
April 21 The Boy Scouts of America has severed
ties with a Seattle church that has insisted on allowing a gay
man to remain as a troop leader, the youth organization said on
Monday.
It is likely the first time the national organization has
severed ties with a scout troop since a landmark vote last year
allowed gay scouts but kept a ban on gay adult leaders.
The decision to revoke the Rainier Beach United Methodist
Church's charter comes as the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) faces
pressure from social conservatives over the rule change, as well
as from gay rights groups who say it did not go far enough.
"Because the church no longer agrees to the terms of the BSA
chartered organization agreement, which includes following BSA
policies, it is no longer authorized to offer the Scouting
program," said Boy Scouts spokesman Deron Smith in a statement.
"We are saddened by this development."
The BSA last month revoked the membership of Geoffrey
McGrath, a gay scout leader of Troop 98 in Seattle, after he
openly stated his sexual orientation in a news interview that
discussed his group. The recently formed troop was sponsored by
the Rainier Beach church.
The revoked charter prevents the group from the neighborhood
in south Seattle from using the BSA's uniforms and logos.
The church plans to offer a replacement program, said
McGrath, who became an Eagle Scout in the 1980s.
"Our primary task is to make sure that the youth program at
the church continues without missing a beat," McGrath told
Reuters. "We'll have to make minor adjustments to avoid
copyright infringement."
Reverend Monica Corsaro of the church told NBC News that the
Boy Scouts' action conflicts with her congregation's values of
non-discrimination.
"Breaking us up like this seems to go against everything the
Boy Scouts is about," Corsaro told NBC.
The Boy Scouts said they have identified a new charter
organization for the church-affiliated troop.
Following its decision to admit gay youth, the BSA has seen
religious groups and leaders sever ties and a conservative group
say it would form a rival alternative. It has also faced
accusations of failing to protect children from sexual abuse by
adult volunteers.
The BSA did not immediately say whether it had revoked other
charters.
