NEW ORLEANS Feb 23 BP Plc on Monday
appealed a federal judge's finding of the size of the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill, which leaves the company potentially liable
to pay $13.7 billion in fines.
In January, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans
ruled that 3.19 million barrels of oil had spilled into the Gulf
as a result of the disaster. A determination that less oil was
spilled would likely translate into a lower fine for the
company.
The appeal comes days after Barbier rejected the company's
attempt to reduce the maximum civil fine it could face for its
role in the disaster. That decision could result in a $13.7
billion fine for the company under the federal Clean Water Act.
BP had argued for a maximum fine of $3,000 per barrel, while
Barbier agreed with the federal government in setting the figure
at $4,300 per barrel.
Barbier has not decided how much BP should pay, and it is
unclear when he will.
BP has incurred more than $42 billion of costs for the
spill, including for cleanup, fines and compensation for
victims. About 810,000 barrels were collected during cleanup.
BP has rejected Barbier's finding from the first phase of
the trial that it was "grossly negligent" for the blown out
Macondo well.
A BP spokeswoman said the company had no comment on its
appeal.
