By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, June 3
AUSTIN, Texas, June 3 Former Washington Post
editor Ben Bradlee quarreled with a TV talk show host, wanted to
cool growth in local liquor stores and had doubts about whether
his name should be used in acclaimed Watergate movie "All the
President's Men."
This is according to a collection of nearly 70 boxes of
personal papers from Bradlee acquired by the Harry Ransom
Center, a University of Texas library specializing in original
source material.
Then there are the quips from Bradlee, the hard-driving,
salty-tongued executive editor who reigned with style as the
newspaper helped topple President Richard Nixon.
Bradlee died in 2014 at the age of 93.
"What do we do about leaks? How do we recognize them? It
depends on who gets wet," Bradlee wrote in a note.
He joked with an academic, "I always thought a guy who had
Ph.D. after his name was on the lam from something."
The Ransom Center will soon start cataloguing documents from
six decades of his professional life so material relating to his
work at the Post and correspondence with journalists,
politicians and cultural figures can be used by researchers.
Bradley's work guiding young reporters Bob Woodward and Carl
Bernstein as they traced a 1972 burglary at Democratic Party
headquarters at the Watergate office and apartment complex back
to the Nixon White House has been celebrated from journalism
schools to Hollywood.
In a note to the paper's publisher Katharine Graham, Bradlee
worried about how they might be portrayed in the 1976 movie
about the paper's coverage of the Watergate scandal.
"I do have problems about the use of our names," Bradlee
wrote to Graham, "certainly before knowing who is going to play
any of us, and what he or she is going to be made to say."
Actor Jason Robards played Bradlee, and won the Academy
Award for best supporting actor.
In a 1978 letter, Bradlee called out TV personality Phil
Donahue for mistakes he made in his coverage of an affair
involving former President John F. Kennedy. The item made page
one in the Post.
Bradlee has a file in the papers called "Kennedy
Pre-Nomination" with notes on the then U.S. senator pushing for
a $1.25 an hour minimum wage but willing to compromise on $1.15.
In 1992, Bradlee wrote a D.C. City councilman supporting a
new moratorium on Georgetown liquor licenses explaining
succinctly: "we are drowning."
(Additional reporting by Bill Trott in Washington; Editing by
Eric Walsh)