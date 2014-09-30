By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 30 Wearable brain scanners and
lasers that can turn hundreds of cells on and off were among 58
projects awarded $46 million in federal grants as part of
President Obama's $100 million initiative to unlock the secrets
of the human brain.
Launched in 2013, the Brain Research through Advancing
Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative is designed to
give scientists greater insight into how the healthy brain works
and a better understanding of what systems go awry in diseases
ranging from Alzheimer's to schizophrenia.
"The human brain is the most complicated biological
structure in the known universe. We've only just scratched the
surface in understanding how it works - or, unfortunately,
doesn't quite work when disorders and disease occur," said
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of
Health (NIH), the federal agency distributing the $46 million in
grants.
He likened the funding to his involvement in the early days
of the Human Genome Project, the program that uncovered the
precise sequence of 3 billion molecules common to the vast
majority of humans' DNA.
The grants represent the NIH's portion of the BRAIN
Initiative. It is one of four federal agencies committing more
than $110 million in fiscal 2014 spending. In addition to the
NIH, the agencies include the National Science Foundation, the
Food and Drug Administration and the Defense Advanced Research
Projects Agency.
Winners of the NIH grants were selected from a pool of more
than 600 applicants. The grants will support the work of 100
investigators.
Most of the projects focus on developing new tools to help
answer basic questions about the brain, including classifying
the myriad cell types in the brain and developing new methods to
record brain activity and integrate that into fundamental
theories of the brain.
"There's a big gap between what we want to do in brain
research and the technologies available to make exploration
possible. These initial awards are part of a 12-year scientific
plan focused on developing the tools and technologies needed to
make the next leap in understanding the brain," Collins said.
The White House is hosting a conference on the BRAIN
Initiative later on Tuesday where new federal and private sector
commitments will be unveiled.
