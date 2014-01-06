By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 6 A California girl declared
brain dead following complications from a tonsillectomy, whose
case has prompted debate over when to withdraw life support, has
arrived at an undisclosed care facility with her mother, a
family spokesman said on Monday.
Jahi McMath, 13, was taken by a private ambulance on Sunday
night from Children's Hospital and Research Center in Oakland to
a long-term care facility where she will be given a tracheostomy
and feeding tube, uncle Omari Sealey said.
"The goal is for them (the new center) is to give her
treatment to help her get to full recovery," Sealey said.
McMath was admitted to Children's Hospital on Dec. 9 to have
her tonsils removed as well as other procedures performed in an
effort to treat her sleep apnea. After the surgery, the girl
began to bleed profusely, went into cardiac arrest and suffered
brain swelling.
The hospital declared her brain dead three days later and
made plans to remove her from a ventilator. But her family has
fought in state and federal court to keep her on life support. A
restraining order barring the hospital from removing that life
support had been set to expire on Tuesday.
The case has drawn international attention, as well as
support from relatives of Terri Schiavo, a Florida woman who
died in 2005 after a 15-year battle over whether to keep her
body alive in a persistent vegetative state.
An extended-care facility on New York's Long Island, the New
Beginnings Community Center, has offered to care for the child.
But it was not immediately clear if McMath's family had accepted
the offer.
Sealey said on Monday that the Long Island facility was
among dozens willing to admit his niece, but declined to
disclose what facility had taken her in, saying the family had
received threats of violence since McMath's story became public.
Physicians at the new care center planned to perform
surgeries on the girl, including a tracheostomy and gastrostomy
for breathing and feeding, Sealey said.
McMath has not been fed since the day before she was
admitted to Children's Hospital four weeks ago, and nutrients
would be needed for any rehabilitation, he added.
McMath's lungs are continuing to function because of air
being forced in and out by a ventilator, without which her
breathing and heartbeat would cease, according to medical
experts. Unlike a person in a coma, McMath lacks brain activity
that would allow her to breathe on her own, doctors have said.
Sealey said initial doctors' exams of McMath since her
transfer showed some possible brain activity. "They feel like
she is not completely gone," he said.
Children's Hospital has said that McMath's brain death was
tragic but irreversible. Hospital officials have said the
facility and state health officials are investigating how a
routine operation led to McMath's condition.
