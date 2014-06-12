June 11 A California girl who was declared
brain-dead after a tonsillectomy in December will receive an
honorary diploma during her school's eighth grade graduation,
her family said on Wednesday.
The case has drawn international attention and the support
of pro-life groups, including one founded by the family of Terri
Schiavo, a Florida woman who died in 2005 after a 15-year battle
over whether to keep her body alive in a persistent vegetative
state.
The girl, Jahi McMath, was admitted to hospital on Dec. 9 to
have her tonsils removed as well as other procedures performed
in an effort to treat sleep apnea. After the surgery, McMath,
who was 13 at the time, began to bleed profusely, went into
cardiac arrest and suffered brain swelling.
"Jahi's school, E.C. Reems Academy of Technology and Arts in
Oakland, California has confirmed they will honor her and the
diploma will be accepted for her, by a family member," according
to a statement on a Facebook community page supporting her.
"Jahi, definitely feels all the love."
McMath's uncle, Omari Sealey, said in a Twitter message the
school would give an "honorary 8th-grade diploma for Jahi to a
family member", a local NBC-affiliate reported. The school's
graduation ceremony is slated for Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the statements. The
school did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The hospital declared Jahi brain-dead three days after her
tonsillectomy and made plans to remove her from a ventilator.
Her family has fought in state and federal court to keep her
on life support. McMath was then taken to a long-term care
facility.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Robert
Birsel)