BRIEF-Inventiva SA says topline results of FASST Phase 2b clinical trial anticipated in H2 2018
* FASST Phase 2b clinical trial on track to complete enrollment in second half of 2017
BOSTON, Sept 6 The Connecticut Department of Public Health said on Friday that two patients who recently underwent surgery at the VA Hospital may have been exposed to a rare brain disease, adding to 13 people already reported at risk in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
The potential for exposure is believed to be the result of shared surgical instruments that were initially used on a now-deceased New Hampshire patient. The deceased patient is now believed to have had a sporadic form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a condition similar to "mad cow" disease but not linked to beef consumption. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis)
* FASST Phase 2b clinical trial on track to complete enrollment in second half of 2017
* Expects to finalize recruitment of patients for Phase 2B of developing IVA337 product in the treatment of systemic sclerosis in second semester of 2017