SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil health inspectors
union ANFFA on Monday said understaffing and budget cuts by the
government ultimately caused the sanitary problems with beef
shipments that led to a U.S. ban on Brazilian fresh meat.
ANFFA said there are around 270 meatpacking installations
in Brazil operating without the presence of inspectors. The
government denied on Friday deficiencies with inspections,
saying the problems indicated by the U.S. government should
probably be linked to certain vaccinations.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)