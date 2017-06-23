RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazilian Agriculture
Minister Blairo Maggi has pledged to travel to the United States
and work to overturn a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef
after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety
checks.
"We will fight for this market!" the minister said in a
message posted to social networks late on Thursday. Maggi said
corrective measures were already being made, and the government
was maintaining its target of raising exports to 10 percent of
Brazilian beef production in five years, from 7 percent now.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)