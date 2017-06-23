By Jonathan Allen and Renita D. Young
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 23
in the United States have no beef with the U.S. government's ban
on meat from Brazil because the steaks they serve are
all-American.
Brazil is the world's largest meat exporter but business has
been marred by scandal and safety concerns and on Thursday the
United States barred imports from there.
The ban will not be an issue for American diners hungry for
Brazilian dishes such as picanha, a famous cut from a cow's
rump.
"It doesn't even come close to beef from Colorado," Joao de
Matos, one of the owners of top-notch Brazilian steakhouse
Churrascaria Plataforma in New York City, said of his homeland's
beef in a telephone interview.
De Matos also buys meat from Texas, the biggest cattle
producing state, and said he probably would not buy from Brazil
even if the ban is lifted.
"Our supplier is the same that we had for 21 years," de
Matos said. "He doesn't even know what Brazilian beef is."
In Chicago, the historic center of the massive U.S. meat
packing industry, managers of restaurants such as Carnivale and
Zed451 said their themes may be Brazilian but the beef isn't.
"We try to use local vendors but several chefs' recipes are
specific to Brazilian regions," said an employee at Carnivale.
"And we do have a couple of meats that come from Australia."
Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao has more than two
dozen restaurants across the United States, as well as nine in
Brazil. None of the meat used at their U.S. restaurants comes
from Brazil, Mary Nelson, a spokeswoman for the chain, said in
an email.
A little over 7,000 metric tons of fresh beef has been
imported to the United States from Brazil so far in 2017, said
Eric Mittenthal, spokesman for trade association the North
American Meat Institute. That is a tiny fraction of total U.S.
meat consumption, he added.
Much of the Brazilian meat is imported as trimmings, which
typically end up used in hot dogs, meatballs and other processed
meat products.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Renita D. Young in
Chicago; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Bill Trott)