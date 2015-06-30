WASHINGTON, June 30 The United States and Brazil
pledged on Tuesday to increase their share of renewable energy
in electricity generation from sources other than hydro-power to
20 percent by 2030 in an effort to show commitment to fighting
climate change.
The two countries made the announcement in a joint statement
issued while U.S. President Barack Obama and Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff met at the White House.
Brazil also committed to reforest 12 million hectares of
forests by 2030 and agreed to put forward a broader climate
change plan that is "fair and ambitious" and that "represents
its highest possible effort beyond its current actions," the
statement said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bill
Trott)