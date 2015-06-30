WASHINGTON, June 30 The United States and Brazil pledged on Tuesday to increase their share of renewable energy in electricity generation from sources other than hydro-power to 20 percent by 2030 in an effort to show commitment to fighting climate change.

The two countries made the announcement in a joint statement issued while U.S. President Barack Obama and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff met at the White House.

Brazil also committed to reforest 12 million hectares of forests by 2030 and agreed to put forward a broader climate change plan that is "fair and ambitious" and that "represents its highest possible effort beyond its current actions," the statement said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bill Trott)