(Adds official comments)
By David Lawder and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 27 The return of political
stability is crucial for Brazil, Latin America's largest
economy, to pull out of a bruising recession and grow again,
said a senior U.S. official who met with Brazilian authorities
on Tuesday.
The official, who asked for anonymity to speak freely, said
Brazil's economic reform agenda puts the country in a better
position to face a future increase of U.S. interest rates.
"The commitment that President Temer has made to reforms and
the commitment he has made not just to those policies but to use
his position and political capital to get them through Congress
are very important, and we want to support that," said the
official on the sidelines of a visit of U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew to Brazilian President Michel Temer in Brasilia.
Lew commended Temer's "ambitious" steps to regain consumer
and investor confidence in Brazil after a crippling, two-year
recession.
"Brazil is poised to return to growth following the deepest
recession in a hundred years," Lew told reporters.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra
Maler, Bernard Orr)