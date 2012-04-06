* Rousseff-Obama meeting unlikely to yield big announcements
By Brian Winter
WASHINGTON, April 6 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will have a long wish list when she visits the White
House on Monday, but there's one goal that stands above the
rest:
Dinner with Barack Obama.
It's not likely to happen. The U.S. president's decision not
to fully roll out the red carpet for Rousseff in Washington
symbolizes the relationship between two giant democracies that
by most accounts want to become better allies, but have yet to
find the common cause - or magic personal moment between leaders
- that brings them closer together.
More weighty topics such as Syria, U.S. monetary policy,
multi-billion-dollar defense deals, and Brazil's offshore oil
boom will also be on the agenda for the bilateral meeting.
But the real buzz has centered on what Brazilian officials
perceive as a snub of protocol, which they say represents
Washington's failure to fully recognize their country's recent
economic rise and growing clout in global affairs.
Rousseff's schedule on Monday - which consists of a White
House meeting with Obama, a working lunch and a conference with
business leaders - contrasts with the reception given to British
Prime Minister David Cameron last month.
Cameron was treated to a formal, black-tie state dinner,
although his trip was not a full state visit. Obama also flew
Cameron to a college basketball game in Ohio where the two
leaders were photographed smiling, eating hot dogs and chatting
with fans.
Brazilian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to
frankly discuss diplomatic issues, say they realize their
country does not enjoy the "special relationship" long afforded
to Britain. But they pointed out that Brazil did officially
surpass Britain last year to become the world's sixth-biggest
economy, neatly capturing why their country should be treated as
just as important a partner in years to come.
"There's a feeling that most people in Washington don't
appreciate what's happening in Brazil," said one official close
to Rousseff. "It didn't have to be a state visit, but Obama
could have taken her to dinner, or to the Kennedy Center."
Rousseff is scheduled to have a formal dinner at the
Brazilian embassy in Washington on Monday night.
Asked about Monday's agenda, White House spokeswoman Erin
Pelton said the meeting will be Obama's third bilateral
encounter with Rousseff since she took office in January 2011.
The meeting "will deepen a partnership that has never been
stronger," Pelton said.
State visits are generally not given during presidential
election years, another U.S. official said. Leaders from other
key U.S. allies such as Japan, Canada, Australia, Turkey and
South Korea have also visited Washington in recent years without
receiving a full state visit.
A COUNTRY ON THE RISE
Still, recognition is particularly important to Brazil
because of the relatively recent nature of its rise.
Just a decade ago, its economy was barely average by Latin
American standards, tainted by years of hyperinflation and
political instability. Today, it accounts for more than 40
percent of the region's gross domestic product, it is a member
of the increasingly influential BRICS group of large emerging
markets, and it is actively seeking a commensurate role in
global bodies such as the United Nations and World Bank.
The transformation in Brazil's profile has come at a time
when the United States is concerned with its own economic
problems and with conflicts in the Middle East, feeding
Brazilians' fears that Washington is simply too distracted to
notice.
Meanwhile, Brazil's rise has generated some skepticism,
especially among Republicans, because of its independent and
sometimes obstructionist stance on hot-button foreign policy
issues. Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, tried
to mediate talks over Iran's nuclear program in 2010, irking the
West. Brazil has more recently been a critic of sanctions
against Syria and Iran.
Rousseff and Lula both hail from a leftist party that has
traditionally distrusted the United States, and has focused on
building so-called "South-South" ties among poorer nations. But
Rousseff has surprised some observers by distancing herself
somewhat from Iran since taking office while placing greater
emphasis on human rights.
Indeed, senior officials from both Brazil and the United
States t old Reuters they believe they have much more in common,
and that they are actively looking for ways to work together
more closely on issues such as trade, energy and investment.
Moises Naim, a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment
for International Peace, said Brazil is in an early stage of its
development in which the United States should be working
overtime to ensure that it solidifies a strategic relationship
for the next 20 to 30 years, instead of allowing Brazil to drift
closer to China and other members of the BRICS.
That group, which met last week in New Delhi, also includes
Russia, India and South Africa.
"There should have been a dinner for Brazil," Naim said.
"Symbols and gestures in interactions among heads of state
matter just as much as what's actually on the agenda."
VISAS AND OIL
The United States does plan to make at least one gesture
that will please Brazil. Washington will announce new steps that
will make it easier for Brazilians to obtain visas to visit the
United States, a second U.S. official told Reuters, without
providing details.
The issue has been high on Rousseff's agenda because of the
symbolic value, and also because it will further facilitate
growing tourism and trade between the two countries.
The rest of the agenda will be more complicated, with areas
of possible cooperation stymied by recent events.
For example, Obama administration officials are eager to
discuss how the United States can play a greater role in
extracting oil off Brazil's coast. But the issue has been
tainted by Chevron's recent oil spills off Brazil's
coast, which have resulted in lawsuits worth a potential $22
billion and criminal charges against the company and its
executives.
Brazil, meanwhile, wants to deepen its military and
strategic ties with the United States but was frustrated by the
U.S. Air Force's decision in February to cancel a major contract
with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer. The Air Force
said an error in the contract's paperwork was to blame and has
launched an investigation.
Rousseff is also likely to lodge a complaint over the United
States' expansionary monetary policy, which she blames for
creating a glut of global liquidity that has made Brazil's
exports less competitive abroad.
Dealing with such thorny issues in private may increase the
need for a symbolic gesture when it's all over, Naim said.
"They're not really going to accomplish anything," he said.
"That would have a more formal reception even more effective ...
as a message that the United States really gets Brazil."