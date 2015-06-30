(Update with quotes from press conference and background)
WASHINGTON, June 30 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Tuesday she will hold people who engaged in
corruption accountable in a scandal involving the state-run oil
firm Petrobras.
Rousseff said at a White House news conference that some
Petrobras employees engaged in corruption and that federal
prosecutors are investigating the matter.
"Some employees working for Petrobras did engage in
corruption or acts of corruption," she said. "The circumstantial
evidence that is available from the prosecutors are pretty
substantial."
On Monday the state-run oil company slashed its long-term
spending plan to the lowest level in eight years as new
management moved to reduce the industry's largest debt burden
and restore confidence.
The scandal could hit Brazil particularly hard because in
recent years the oil giant has spent about $40 billion a year,
an amount about double the entire Brazilian federal government's
discretionary budget for roads, ports, hospitals, new computers
and other infrastructure.
However, Rousseff, who chaired Petrobras' board from 2003 to
2010, added that it was a "strong company" which was managed
properly and well governed.
"Were that not the case how could you possibly understand
that it has come to a production level of 800,000 barrels a
day," Rousseff told the news conference.
U.S. President Barack Obama declined to comment on the case,
citing the ongoing investigation.
Brazilian prosecutors are sharing their investigation of
foreign companies with the Department of Justice and Securities
and Exchange Commission in the United States, which wants to
make sure companies comply with the Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey and
Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Jeb
Blount)