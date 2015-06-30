WASHINGTON, June 30 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Tuesday she believes Washington is no longer
spying on Brazil and other allies, and that conditions have
changed between her country and the United States since those
revelations emerged.
Rousseff, who canceled a Washington visit after the spying
was revealed in 2013, told a White House news conference she had
President Barack Obama's assurances that such spying had ended.
"I believe President Obama," she said, adding that he told
her if he needed information on Brazil "he will just pick up the
phone and call me."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)