* Brazil says tariff hikes needed to help local industry
* U.S. calls plans protectionist, says they will hurt trade
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk urged the Brazilian government in a letter sent on
Wednesday to reconsider plans for "protectionist" tariff
increases expected to hurt U.S. exports.
"I am writing to state in strong and clear terms the United
States' concern about scheduled and proposed tariff increases in
Brazil and Mercosur," Kirk said in the letter to Brazilian
Foreign Minister Antonio de Aguiar Patriota.
Brazil triggered international concerns over growing
protectionism in the world's No. 6 economy when it announced
plans to raise import tariffs on 100 foreign products.
This is the latest step by President Dilma Rousseff to fend
off competition from foreign producers, which has hit local
industries and Brazil's economy.
The temporary increase in levies, initially for a year,
would apply to products ranging from glass to iron pipes and bus
tires. The rate will reach 25 percent for most of those
products, an increase from the low teens.
"We live in a time when the world market is shrinking and
exporters flood Brazil, which is one of the few growing markets,
and our industry is being harmed by this," Brazilian Finance
Minister Guido Mantega told reporters this month.
Kirk said the United States expects scheduled tariff
increases around Sept. 25, and possibly more increases in
October, to "significantly hit U.S. exports to Brazil in key
areas of export interest to the United States."
"Further, these two sets of tariff increases follow earlier
increases that have been implemented during the course of the
past year ... Brazil's tariff increases will significantly
restrict trade from current levels and clearly represent
protectionist measures," Kirk said.
"The overall effect is that an ever broader range of
industrial goods faces deteriorating market conditions in
Brazil's market," Kirk said.
A spokesman for Brazil's foreign ministry said the
criticisms were "baseless" and the letter was "unjustifiable."
"This format is not consistent with the relationship we have
with the United States," ministry spokesman Tovar Nunes said in
a telephone interview. He added that Brazil would likely have a
formal response ready by Friday.
Kirk also expressed concern that Brazil's trading partners
could respond by increasing their own tariffs, which "would
amplify the negative impact" of Brazil's actions.
The United States also takes no comfort in the fact that the
tariff increases are intended to be temporary, Kirk said.
Brazilian officials have chafed at descriptions of the
tariff increases as protectionist since they do not exceed
Brazil's "bound" limits under World Trade Organization rules.
U.S. Ambassador to the WTO Michael Punke told reporters on
Thursday that the tariff hikes clearly impede trade, even if
they are technically within the limits of WTO rules.
"For us, that's the essence of (being) protectionist. And
from that standpoint, we find Brazil's action very inconsistent
with commitments it made, for example, in the G20 to fight
protectionism," Punke said after a congressional hearing.