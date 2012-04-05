* Seek to ease restrictions impeding trade in both countries
* Urge action on smaller trade issues on taxes, investment
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. companies hope a White
House meeting on Monday between President Barack Obama and
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will energize an economic
relationship seen performing below its potential and lay the
groundwork for future trade talks.
"We for a long time at the U.S. Chamber (of Commerce) have
felt that we need to have much more bold and ambitious agenda
with Brazil," Jodi Bond, the business group's vice president for
the Americas, told reporters on Thursday.
"The rest of the world has been very focused on Brazil, both
East and West," Bond said. "We need to do more."
Brazil is the second largest economy in the Western
Hemisphere and the sixth largest economy in the world, but only
the eighth largest U.S. trading partner.
Two-way trade last year totaled about $74 billion, compared
to $503 billion between the United States and China.
U.S. business hopes Rousseff's visit will prompt action by
both countries to loosen visa restrictions that impede business
and tourist travel, and increase cooperation in areas such as
civilian aviation, Bond said.
She acknowledged the meeting was unlikely to produce a more
dramatic announcement the two sides are launching talks on free
trade agreement, a longtime U.S. Chamber of Commerce goal.
But U.S. companies hope the two sides can begin taking steps
toward a free trade pact by tackling smaller agreements on tax
and investment, Bond said.
Meanwhile, the United States will be able to show it has
made progress on some of Brazil's trade concerns.
In the year since Obama visited Brazil to meet with
Rousseff, the U.S. Congress has let a long-time tariff on
ethanol imports lapse and renewed an expired program known as
U.S. Generalized System of Preferences that waives duties on
many goods from Brazil and other developing countries.
Last month, the U.S. International Trade Commission also
voted to lift long-time anti-dumping duties on frozen
concentrated orange juice from Brazil, saying it no longer saw a
threat to U.S. producers from the imports.
Rousseff will speak to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on
Monday after her meeting with Obama.
"We would love to have her saying the Brazilian government
is open to tackling the U.S. issues in Brazil," said Deigo
Zancan Bonomo, senior policy director at the Brazil-U.S.
Business Council, housed at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Those include more flexibility on local content requirements
for companies participating in Brazil's oil and gas sector,
reduced barriers to Brazil's reinsurance market and work by
Brazil to modernize its customs procedures, he said.
"We would also love to see more deals, particularly in the
case of military aircraft," Bonomo said, referring to a possible
sale of Boeing F-18 fighters to Brazil as well as smaller
sale by Brazilian planemaker Embraer of Super Tucano
jets to the United States.
Both Rousseff and Obama will travel later next week to
Cartagena, Colombia for the sixth Summit of the Americas meeting
since 1994.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants the 34 regional leaders
to embrace initiatives to "double down on trade," ease the
movement of people across borders and increase hemispheric
energy production, Bond said.
The business group also hopes for news on implementation of
U.S. free trade pacts with Colombia and Panama that were passed
by Congress last year, but still not in force, she said.