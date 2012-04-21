By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Conservative activist
Andrew Breitbart died of heart failure with no prescription or
illegal drugs in his system, the Los Angeles County Coroner's
officials said on Friday.
There was no significant trauma to the body of Breitbart,
who died in March at the age of 43, and foul play was not
suspected, a coroner's spokesman said in a written statement.
The manner of death was classified as "natural." A final
autopsy report was expected to be released in about two weeks,
the spokesman said.
Breitbart, the founder of a news Web site named after
himself, was walking near his Los Angeles home when he collapsed
on March 1, family members have said.
The outspoken blogger and commentator, who published
politically inspired photos and undercover videos, was at the
center of several news websites including www.Breitbart.tv,
www.breitbart.com and www.biggovernment.com.
His work helped generate a number of prominent news stories.
Those included undercover videos posted on his website about
ACORN, a grass-roots group that offered housing assistance and
other aid to the poor.
He also helped bring national attention a sexually
suggestive photo Democratic U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner
of New York posted through his Twitter page. That scandal
eventually led to Weiner's resignation last year.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Todd Eastham)