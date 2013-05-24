May 23 Part of a freeway bridge over the Skagit River in Washington state collapsed on Thursday, sending vehicles falling into the water below, an emergency dispatcher said.

Washington State Patrol dispatcher A.J. Cooper could give no further details and said she did not know if people were in the water under the portion of Interstate 5 that collapsed over the river. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)