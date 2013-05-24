UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates cyclone-hit island resorts as water runs low
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts after evacuations begin, adds quote from prime minister, paragraphs 1, 5-12)
May 23 Part of a freeway bridge over the Skagit River in Washington state collapsed on Thursday, sending vehicles falling into the water below, an emergency dispatcher said.
Washington State Patrol dispatcher A.J. Cooper could give no further details and said she did not know if people were in the water under the portion of Interstate 5 that collapsed over the river. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts after evacuations begin, adds quote from prime minister, paragraphs 1, 5-12)
SEOUL, March 30 A South Korean court began deliberating on Thursday whether to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye, who was removed from office in a corruption scandal involving charges she solicited bribes from the country's largest conglomerate.
SEOUL, March 30 South Korea's department and discount store sales in February declined due to distortions stemming from the Lunar New Year holiday, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.