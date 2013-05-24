By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. May 24 A colliding truck may
have triggered the collapse on Thursday of part of a four-lane
freeway bridge that sent vehicles and drivers tumbling into a
frigid river in Washington state, officials said.
A U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)
investigation into what led part of the Interstate 5 bridge to
fall into the Skagit River 55 miles (90 km) north of Seattle was
expected to continue on Friday.
Two of the three people rescued from the river were
hospitalized with hypothermia, but no one died, officials said.
The freeway is a principal corridor for vehicles between
Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, and Washington state Governor Jay
Inslee said he expected major traffic delays in the region.
State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said a semi-truck driven
southbound struck the bridge just before part of it collapsed.
The bridge has metal overhead beams.
"The size of the load he was carrying appeared to create a
problem, causing him to strike the bridge," Batiste said. He
said investigators were talking to the driver and inspecting the
truck.
State Secretary of Transportation Lynn Peterson told
reporters the bridge was built in 1955. It was not among the
more than 150 spans the state Department of Transportation
listed as "structurally deficient" in 2011.
Local television images showed onlookers gathered at the
bank of the Skagit River, calmly watching the rescue attempts
under the fallen bridge section.
"The currents of the river are really rough. It's cold,"
Barbara Williams, who lives nearby, told Seattle station
KOMO-TV.
State lawmakers are debating a proposed $8.4 billion
transportation funding package that Inslee has championed, along
with fellow Democrats. A key point of contention has been
whether to pay for a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia
River connecting Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.
In August 2007, a bridge fell into the Mississippi River in
Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and raising
concerns about faulty infrastructure in the United States.
(Additional reporting by Laura L. Myers in Seattle and Nick
Carey in Chicago, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by John
Stonestreet)